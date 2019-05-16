It was a clean sweep in the Whanganui Collegiate vs Hato Pāora rugby fixtures at the Collegiate grounds on Wednesday.

The main game of the 1st XV's saw Collegiate run out 38-19 winners, having romped ahead against their slow starting opposition to lead 24-0 at halftime.

Hato Pāora had a stronger second half, but Collegiate scored twice more to be safe.

The home team's tries came from fullback Beau Hourigan, first-five Harry Godfrey, flanker Sam Sherriff, centre Sione Osamu and second-five Te Atawhai Mason.

Mason also added four conversions for a 13-point haul.

Henry Kilmister was the successful captain, while prop Taumauru Hond was victorious against his former school.

There was even bigger scores in the morning games, as Collegiate 2nd XV hammered Hato Pāora 63-7, while the Under 15's game was won by Collegiate 56-12.

In the 2nd XV match, winger Riley Pereka scored a hatrick of tries, with other five pointers coming from second-five Dillon Adrole, centre Josh Whittle and hooker Adam Beard.

Collegiate had a big bench and the reserves also got in on the try-scoring act with Hayden Skou, Findlay Spooner, Tom Hobson, Laurence Burke and Melville Su all crossing the paint.

First-five Logan Blackburn added four conversions.

In the Under 15's game, Collegiate fullback Luke Myers scored a hatrick, while hooker Daniel Burgess got a try and landed two conversions, along with centre and captain Josh Brunger getting a try and a conversion.

The other try-scorers were second-five Henry Strang, No 8 Harvey Meyer, prop Faiy Kimchai and reserves Aei Fungladda and Pun Wattatham.