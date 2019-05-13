Sport Whanganui's review of regional college sport continues, this week focusing on Cullinane College.

RUGBY

The Cullinane College 1st XV.

Cullinane College 1st XV have started their 2019 season strongly and have the ability to take out their competition.

During the last week of term one, the school's 1st XV played two preseason games – first against Whanganui High School 1st XV, beating them 14-0 in a 35 minute game, which was followed up by a same length game against City College, in which they beat the opposition 14-0 as well.

Cullinane College 1st XV have entered the Manawatu Secondary Schools competition for this season and grading started Week 1 of this term, where the team played three 35 minute games.

The team played against Palmerston North Boys' High School 2nd XV first up and beat them 12-10, which was followed up by playing against Dannevirke High School 1st XV and beating them 21-7.

In the last game, the team played against Feilding High School 2nd XV and beat them 7-0.

This has put the school's 1st XV into the Premier A grade of this competition, where they will play against Manukura 1st XV, Manukura 2nd XV, PNBHS 2nd XV, Feilding High 2nd XV, Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XV and Hato Paora College 1st XV.

The team started their competition with a home game against Collegiate 2nd XV on Saturday and beat them in a convincing win first up.

Players to keep an eye on this season are first-five Tomasi Connor, centre Ezra Malo, No 8 Rongomai McLean-Wanoa and captain at flanker Isaiah Teki.

Coach Cornell Mason is very impressed with the boys, expressing "if there was a trophy for the most disciplined" it would go to the Cully boys.

The boys are enjoying the mixture of competition and we all look forward to following their success throughout the season.

* * * * *

The Cullinane College Under 15 rugby team.

Cullinane College Under 15 have also started their competition strongly in the local Whanganui league.

The other teams involved in this competition are Whanganui High School, City College, Rangitikei College and Ruapehu College.

The team played their first competition game last Wednesday at home against the defending champions Whanganui High School and beat them 12-5.

The Under 15's look in a good position, with a tight knit group to push towards taking out this competition.

Players to keep an eye on are fullback Tadhg O'Connor, second five Isaac Jordan, flanker Ruben Hudson, hooker Daniel Austin and captain at halfback Tyler Edwards.

Coach Ivan Syme is pleased with their first game result and is confident the boys have a good chance of winning their grade should they continue to keep up the hard work and consistency.

FOOTBALL

Cullinane College's social football team.

Finally, football at Cully.

Having eager, committed and enthusiastic students is always the desirable team.

In this case, this is hands down our Junior Football team – not only has it been years since Cullinane has been able to field a footy team, but these students are magic.

Although they are only playing socially we are still excited to have such great individuals representing our school

Football is looking great for Cullinane for years to come.

NETBALL

Cullinane College goal defence Anahera Hamahona defending the shot of the goal attack from Whanganui High School.

Three netball teams are representing Cullinane this year and have kicked off to a great start.

The Gold team won both their games during the Saturday grading rounds, securing them a place in Premier 2.

The Senior team had a very close match between WHS JA2, with overtime needed and a two point lead to win the match.

Unfortunately, they didn't come away with the win, but the girls were happy with their efforts.

The Junior team, mainly made up of Year 9's and new to Cullinane, are proving to be the team to watch with a substantial win over Collegiate C during their first round of competition.

Speaking of juniors, two students to watch out for who are showing strength and skill in their respective teams are Anahera Hamahona (Senior) and Season Beamsley-Wiari (Gold).

Diane Tasker has been a great help in providing an umpiring session to our gold team to help further their knowledge and helping to prepare them for Saturday's.

We appreciate our Gold team stepping up to umpire our Senior and Junior team. This will also be the expectation of our top teams moving forward.

Thank you to our netball volunteers this season: Te Rehia Gardiner (Gold coach), Lalina Dayal (Gold manager), Chrystal Hika (Senior coach), Sylvana Taylor-Wiari (Junior coach).