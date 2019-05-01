Whanganui driver Rob Coley and navigator Cody Munro will rejoin the Penrite Australian V8 Superboat Championship season in time for the second round under lights at Kennards Hire Park in Temora, NSW, on Saturday.

Coley and navigator wife Ange Coley finished the Mouthfresh NZ Jetsprint Championship last month as season runnerup to Hamilton's Glen Head, after a crash at the final round in Wanaka.

Mick Carroll won the opening Australian round on March 23, with Coley finishing fourth.

There are 13 entries for the unlimited power Superboat class.

Coley has competed in the Aussie series before, finishing season runnerup in 2015.