It is a full on evening of chasing action at Hatrick tomorrow with the nation's leading classic age greyhounds pursing places in next Friday's $30,000 New Zealand Futurity final.

Four competitive 520m heats will decide the eight greyhounds who will return to contest that Group 1 event.

This is the race that brings together the greyhounds who contested the recent NZ Derby and NZ Oaks series.

The winners of both of those blue ribbon finals will line up in tomorrow evening's round of heats.

The NZ Futurity heats will be decided over races 7-10.

In the first heat, the action looks likely to come from the middle to wider traps.

Idol Dude, Our Brad, Thrilling Vice and All About Space hold qualifying claims.

Looking to advance from the second heat is last week's NZ Oaks winner Opawa Hop.

Thrilling Talk was the runnerup in last month's NZ Derby final.

The Auckland Cup second place-getter Ringside has been installed as the TAB Futures market favourite, and he has drawn favourably in the one trap.

NZ Derby winner Trojan Hoarse takes his place in the third heat.

Both Go Glow and Ophelia Allen featured predominantly in the NZ Oaks final.

Thrilling Carly has drawn to swoop around the outer from trap eight.

The final heat features the presence of this season's dual Group 1 winner Diddilee.

His handy two trap draw should be sufficient to see him advancing.

His clash with the NZ Derby third place getter Robson here is expected to be a cracker.

Others in this heat who hold advancement claims include Bigtime Rocco and Our Tyson.

The quality racing on this evening's card doesn't stop with the four NZ Futurity heats.

Race 5 sees the open class 520m greyhounds clashing in what is a hot-looking field.

Nature's Gent has claimed three Group 1 titles, however he can be expected to hotly challenged by the pacey Blazin' Carter and last Friday's bold pace making victor Tyson's Quest.

You Can Be is in solid current form, while the recent Aussie imported chaser Hey Fernando has shown sufficient to indicate he's going to be a force to be reckoned with at this level.

Looking to redeem themselves after their shock last start failures in the open class 305m sprint (Race 4) are the sharp sprinters Sir Duggie and Bigtime Wendle.

Sir Duggie tailed his rivals home last Friday, while the winner of that race in Bigtime Wendle would finished sixth over 375m on Monday.