Whanganui speed skater Renee Teers was one of the stars of the Oceania Speed Skating Championships in Brisbane, Australia over Easter.

Although the New Zealand team went down to the Australians 1298 points to 1048 in a close fought competition, Teers played her part for New Zealand by winning the overall Junior Girls Championship.

In a closely fought class the Whanganui teenager won the 15km Elimination and the 42km Marathon as well as anchoring the New Zealand No1 Relay team to victory.

Teers sealed her overall win by also placing second to Australian speedster Asha Hickford in the 200mTT and the 1 lap sprint and second to Kiwi teammate Charlotte Clarke of Timaru in the 1000m.

Advertisement

Teers' Marathon effort was a particularly cherished win after she led a breakaway group to a half lap lead after 10km but was forced to go it alone for a while before being chased down by the pelaton. She then regrouped to lead home the finishing sprint from Charli Nevin and Charlotte Clark both of Timaru.

Whanganui cadet boys Drew Brennan, Chase Morpeth and Josh Valentine had their work cut out in a class full of older and larger Australians. The trio got on the podium with a silver for Brennan and Morpeth and a bronze for Valentine in the relays but were unable to crack the Australian domination in the individual events.

Brennan turned in an outstanding effort in the 21km half marathon battling all the way with the Australian leaders and finishing fourth and first New Zealand skater home only 2 seconds off the winner Oscar Skidmore of Australia.

Valentine was equally impressive finishing 7th and second New Zealander home with Morpeth 8th in a field of 15. Being both the smallest and youngest skaters in their age group the trio can afford to bide their time.

While Brennan and Valentine head home for a well earned off season break, Chase Morpeth is headed to Colorado USA this week for a round of their National Championships and Teers returns to step up her training in preparation for the World Junior Championships in Barcelona Spain in July.