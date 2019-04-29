It is now the most successful season in the three-year history of the Team Ritesh Football Whanganui team as an injury time goal saved their undefeated record for a 1-1 draw with Taradale in their first away match of 2019 on Sunday.

Football Whanganui now sit in a share of second place with Palmerston North Marist on the Women's Federation League table, with one win and two draws, although leading side Horowhitu FC are beginning to pull away after three straight victories.

On their home pitch in Napier, Taradale (0-2-1) went up 1-0 after 37 minutes, and that looked like it would be enough to get them home.

However, with only a minute remaining, Vanya Apiata Hodgkinson hit a great shot to tie up the scores, with Taradale unable to get back down the other end to find a winner.

Advertisement

It was Apiata-Hodgkinson's second goal of the season after scoring in the opening match draw with Marist at Wembley Park.

Football Whanganui also became the first local travelling team to leave Napier with a competition point this season, given Versatile Wanganui City FC have had two away defeats to Hawke's Bay teams in the Lotto Men's Federation League.

The women's team are back home this Sunday to face Massey University Women, who lost to Hokowhitu 4-1 at the weekend, while in the other game, Marist had a 4-0 victory over Feilding United.

Still searching for their first competition point in the Horizons Premiership are the GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic Reserves, who lost 1-0 away to the Palmerston North Marist Men's Reserves at Skoglund Park on Saturday.