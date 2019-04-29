The Wanganui Indoor Bowls representative team let opportunity to regain the NWWTH Trophy slip away from them as North Wellington won the 20th anniversary of the quadrangular tournament at the weekend.

Facing North Wellington, Taranaki and Horowhenua at Jubilee Stadium, Wanganui had a good Saturday morning round in the fours competition, picking up four victories while North Wellington and Taranaki got two each.

Results were fairly even through the afternoon session, with Wanganui's 45 overall points keeping them two points clear of North Wellington, followed by Taranaki (36) and Horowhenua (20).

However, the wheels fell off in evening session as Wanganui lost their four games of fours to flip the script, as North Wellington (96.5) now had a 16 point lead over the home team, with Taranaki (80.5) and Horowhenua (36) further out of contention.

The four provincial teams competing to win the 20th edition of the trophy.

Wanganui played better on Sunday morning, however North Wellington matched their four victories to keep the same leading margin.

In the Skips and three singles round, Wanganui picked up seven wins from eight games, but then in the Leads and two singles round, they only got three wins from eight to finish the competition.

For the trophies giving out for the head-to-head provincial clashes, Wanganui got two of them as they defeated Taranaki and Horowhenua overall, but North Wellington clean-swept the weekend to beat all three as well as carrying off the NWWTH Trophy for best overall.

In 20 years, it is the seventh time North Wellington have won the trophy, closing the gap a little more on Wanganui, who have won it ten times, with Taranaki holding it on the other three occassions.

Final scores: 1. North Wellington 148 points; 2. Wanganui 130; 3. Taranaki 101.5; 4. Horowhenua 52.

The Wanganui team was: W Freeman, L Heywood, B Kenny, L Bourne, M Klitscher, S Hackett, B McCarthy, I Crighton, C Adams, K Lawrie, A Kendrick, A Johnson, C Bourne, Y Crighton, L Sorensen, L Zimmerman.