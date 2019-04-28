McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu is the only undefeated team remaining in Tasman Tanning Premier, while they also snapped their recent history of first round defeats against Byford's Readimix Taihape on Saturday.

Those was the positives to come out of an otherwise tight defensive game where neither side was able to execute the way they wanted, Ruapehu grinding out an 8-5 victory at Rochfort Park.

First-five Mitchell Millar scored nine minutes into the match, which were the only points of the first half, before adding a penalty to extend the lead in the second stanza, while Ruapehu had to defend with 14 on either side of the break when prop Gabriel Hakaraia was sinbinned.

Taihape finally scored through Tyler Rogers-Holden with five minutes remaining, although they could not add the extras after Ruapehu fullback Cody Scarrow was able to rush out and make a charge down.

Other standouts for the home team were Te Uhi Hakaraia, Campbell Hart, Sione Tomu and Jamie Hughes, who had to move from the loose forwards to the midfield.

Tremaine Gilbert had a good match for Taihape, who fell to their second narrow loss in three games.

Wanganui Centre Kaierau had to give up their unbeaten tag as Waverley Harvesting Border came from behind at halftime to get home 24-20 at the Country Club.

Both teams scored two tries and a penalty in the first half, with a conversion by Kaierau fullback Shandon Scott being the point of difference.

Each side got another try in the second stanza, but two more penalties by Border's Craig Clare proved crucial as the Waverley team had their third grandstand finish in as many games.

Back from furlough at the Sydney Cup last weekend, loose forward Angus Middleton scored a try for the victors, as did Nieihana Parkes and Alfredo Carabus.

Kaierau's tries came from winger Karl Pascoe, flanker Alex Mulipola and hooker Kohlt Coveny.

Marist's Bronson Tumai, supported by tryscorer Jack Yarrall, looks to get past Ngamatapouri's Bryn Hudson at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist became the first team to hang onto the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield this season after they pulled away from a competitive Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri to win 35-15 at Spriggens Park.

Scoring five tries to two, Marist's five pointers included representative hooker Jack Yarrall and prop Gordon Karaitiana, another convert from the Whanganui Boxon league team who are on hiatus this year.

Ngamatapouri fullback Sheldon Parkinga-Manhire scored a try and added a conversion and penalty.

With Harvey Round Motors Ratana also beating Black Bull Liquor Pirates, as Ngamatapouri did in their opening game, the final round robin match between Ngamatapouri and Ratana on May 25 could be crucial for deciding who is the sixth team to stay in Division 1 when the club competition splits into three parts in June.

One Senior competition team looking most likely to be going into Division 2 alongside the two Premier teams that will drop down is Kelso Hunterville.

The 2018 Senior Championship winners smashed Border 72-0 in Hunterville on Saturday, finding them a much easier proposition than the Border Seniors they played in last year's semifinal.

After some hard luck losses so far in 2019, Counties finally got off the mark with a 29-14 win over Kaierau on their own ground, while Utiku Old Boys built up a big lead at halftime to run out 29-12 winners over the Marist Buffalo's at Memorial Park.

In the race to make the Top 4 and qualify for Division 2, the other remaining unbeaten sides alongside Hunterville also kept their streaks going.

Bennett's Taihape had to come from behind at halftime to get out of Marton Park with a 19-12 win over home side Speirs Food Marton in their latest defence of the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield.

Marist Celtic continued what is proving a tough season all around for the Black Bull Liquor Pirates teams, beating their Senior side 55-12 in the Spriggens Park derby.

Results, April 27

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 3

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 35 (Jack Yarrall, Brad Graham, Josaia Bogileka, Peni Nabainivalu, Gordon Karaitiana tries; Ashton Coates 2 pen, con, Bronson Tumai con) bt Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 15 (Joeli Vasukacivi, Sheldon Parkinga-Manhire tries; Parkinga-Manhire pen, con) . HT: 15-10.

Waverley Harvesting Border 24 (Angus Middleton, Nieihana Parkes, Alfredo Carabus tries; Craig Clare 3 pen) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 20 (Karl Pascoe, Alex Mulipola, Kohlt Coveny tries; Shandon Scott pen, con). HT: 15-13 Kaierau.

Harvey Round Motors Ratana 22 (Waisake Uluikadavu, Klay Pukutone, Tyrone Houltham, Corrie Pikimaui tries; Houltham con) bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 21 (Faamanui Pulemagafa, James Forsythe, Brett Turner tries; James Anderson 2 con, Manulua Lafi con). HT: 17-0.

McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 8 (Mitchell Millar try, pen) bt Byford's Readimix Taihape 5 (Tyler Rogers-Holden try). HT: 5-0.

Senior Championship, Week 4

At Spriggens Park: Marist Celtic bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 55-12. HT: 33-5.

At Kaierau Country Club: Counties bt Kaierau 29-14. HT: 22-7.

At Marton Park – Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield: Bennett's Taihape bt Speirs Food Marton 19-12. HT:12-7 Marton.

At Hunterville: Kelso Hunterville bt Border 72-0. HT: 33-0.

At Memorial Park, Taihape: Utiku OB bt Marist Buffalo's 29-12. HT: 24-0.