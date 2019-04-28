It only takes a spark to light a fire and James Satherley's curling strike from outside the box may be just the moment Wanganui Athletic needed to ignite their season.

Satherley's 76th-minute goal was a moment of magic that proved the winner as Athletic claimed their first victory of the Federation League season, beating Massey University 3-2 at Wembley Park.

GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic were languishing in ninth heading into Saturday, following two draws and a loss from their first three games as one of three winless teams in the competition.

Athletic took the lead three times in match they dominated large parts of but let Massey back in twice - a similar pattern to their recent games in which they haven't played badly but conceded frustrating goals late.

Advertisement

This time they closed it out, much to the relief of coach Jason King.

"It's good," he said.

"I want us to get back to how were last season and the one before. Teams turned up in the league and they just weren't getting points from us – didn't matter who they were.

"We've got to get back to that mentality. This is home this is our fortress. Teams have got to hate coming to play Whanganui teams."

Athletic were on the board after eight minutes when Peter Czerwonka rose to get a clean header on a Jordan Candish corner to fire past Massey keeper Zac Burns.

The home side went on to dominate the opening quarter and had several chances to double their lead, the best when Jude Hiri poached the ball from Massey defender Lachie Campbell and had a clear run to goal only to be shut down by Burns.

Athletic's Will King attempts to win possession from Massey's Samuel Stewart. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

Instead the visitors equalised against the run of play through a solo effort from Caleb Young who took the ball from almost halfway to the edge of the box to shoot past Athletic keeper Matthew Calvert.

Both sides had periods of pressure after the break but it was Athletic who managed to convert that into a goal first when Hiri was able to tuck one home for his second of the season after receiving the ball in the box.

It must have felt like the season was never going to shift into second gear for Athletic when Massey were awarded a penalty and Blair Lankshear converted in the 74th minute.

But Athletic's lead was restored with Satherley's hit two minutes later when he picked up the ball 20m out and curled it in to hit the right upright and deflect in.

"It was almost a bit deja vu for me but we responded to it quite quickly as well too," King said after that match.

"We looked like we were actually going to close it out."

Pleasing for King would be to have the goal scoring shared around after saying at the start of the season players would all have to find the net.

"With having a lack of out-and-out strikers, everyone is going to have come out and say 'well, I actually want to get myself on the score sheet'.

"We might not have players that sit in the golden boot race but as long as we get them in the back of the net from wherever they come, results are what matters at the end of the day."

Athletic now move up to at least seventh (with the round incomplete) as they prepare to host the unbeaten Havelock North Wanderers on Saturday at Wembley.

"So we needed that bit of self-belief that we can score goals, we can close out games," King said.

"They're going to come over and let's be honest, they're going to come over and they're not going to be pushovers."

Athletic travel to Port Hill United in the Federation Cup and have a bye in the league the following weekend.

In other matches, Havelock North beat Versatile Wanganui City 3-1 while North End thumped Hokowhitu 7-1.

On Sunday afternoon New Plymouth Rangers host Marist Palmerston North and Napier Marist host Red Sox Manawatu.