Lenna Millar was the lucky winner of a 2009 Toyota Ractis as the Wanganui Boys & Girls Club drew out the raffle tickets for their giant fundraiser at Springvale Stadium this afternoon.

Eager to lift themselves out of the financial doldrums, the club sold the raffle tickets locally over the last three months, ultimately offering around $17,000 worth of prizes.

Club manager Nicky Rennie said the car was the one item they had purchased themselves, at half price, with the other prizes all being generously supplied by sponsors.

The car that was given away in the raffle.

While it had been tempting to spread their raffle to the wider region, or to guests such as competitors at the recent New Zealand Masters Games, the club ultimately just sold tickets to Whanganui townfolk so the prizes would stay local.

Advertisement

As well as the draw, the club held their regular gym activities for their children as part of an open day.