The annual Kiwi Kids Bike Race Series is underway as more than 100 children brought their rides to St Johns Hill School last Sunday.

The series, which is run locally by the Wanganui Mountain Biking Club, consists of three races held at venues around Whanganui.

There is a $2 entry fee and all children receive a Certificate of Participation, a McDonald's voucher, and go in the draw to win a bike from The Bike Shed, which is drawn after the third race and requires the winner to be present.

Age groups are 5-7 years, 9 and under, and 13 and under.

There is also a parents race at the end of the event of their child's bike.

The second races of the series will be held at Westmere School on March 3.

Registrations open at 12.30pm with the first race at 1pm.