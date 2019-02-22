Wanganui Vet Services Marist is likely to have the same 1st XI for tomorrow's Bullocks Coastal Challenge Cup final which played in their semifinal win over Levin Old Boys on February 9.

It is Marist's second long trip down to Kena Kena Park this season to play two-time defending champions Paraparaumu, who defeated them by six wickets on October 20.

However, that was Marist's first match of the summer, whereas Paraparaumu had their feet under them after starting the week before with a two wicket win over Levin Old Boys.

Seven of that Marist team remain in the current lineup, which has been reinforced by the arrival of the likes of Dominic Rayner and Ben Smith, with the latter still being a maybe after not being chosen for Central Districts in the Plunket Shield game.

Advertisement

Other than Smith, Marist captain John McIlraith was just looking to confirm if there were any injury niggles or other commitments for the playing group this afternoon.

University student Angus Dinwiddie has travelled all the way back from Christchurch to take part.

Regarding their opponents, McIlraith also stated Marist will not make any mention of the problems Paraparaumu have been through this week in the aftermath of last weekend's controversial senior match with fellow Horowhenua-Kapiti club Weraroa.

NZ Cricket is currently investigating two members of the club for the fight that occurred, with initial media reports saying Weraroa were the instigators, which they denied on social media this week, claiming some of their player's actions were retaliatory.

"I've heard so many things. You don't know what's true and what's not," said McIlraith.

His side has been instructed not to unsettle Paraparaumu with sledging about the incident.

"Dom Rayner said to the boys, 'don't worry about it, focus on us and we'll be right'."

Weather dependent, the final will start at midday.

The Marist team is

Chris Stewart, Dominic Rayner, Zak O'Keefe, John McIlraith (c), Ben Smith, Mark Fraser, Craig Thorpe, Nick Harding, Sam Beard, Angus Dinwiddie, Thomas Redpath, Sam O'Leary.