Sport Whanganui is calling on applications for the current KiwiSport funding window, which will close on April 30.

KiwiSport is a government funding initiative with Sport Whanganui acting as the local representative, designed to increase the numbers of school kids participating in sport in the Whanganui, Rangitikei and Ruapehu districts.

In order to receive money, applications must meet at least one of three criteria.

They must be increasing the numbers of school children participating in organised sport during and after school, including strengthening links with local clubs.

Increase of availability of sports and the ways kids can access them.

And support children in developing their skills so they can "participate effectively" in sport at both primary and secondary school level.

An example of this from the previous round was the Taumarunui Youth Community Trust (TYCT) receive funding for their sports co-ordinator Amy Perez, who took the trust from supporting seven affiliated community groups to 24.

"In 2018 we were are able to introduce bowls, orienteering and softball to the Interschool competition as well as a Tough Kid event," said Perez.

They have also increased the numbers involved with over 3000 participants in various activities, while providing leadership opportunities in collaboration with the Taumarunui High School.

In the nine years of KiwiSport's existence, it has approved more than $1,200,000 worth to assist with over 120 projects across the wider region.

Applicants may be invited to attend an interview with Sport Whanganui to discuss their request.

To find out more visit https://sportwhanganui.co.nz/funding/.

To seek Sport Whanganui's advice on application content or for more information, call Jimmy Hildreth on (06) 349 2317.