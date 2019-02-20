Whanganui softballers had contrasting fates in the Manawatu league in Palmerston North over the weekend.

The Whanganui Castlecliff Mustangs turned the tables on Huia at their second encounter for the season in the Manawatu Senior Men's Reserve grade, while Ezi Finance Braves had a shocker in the premier division against Raiders.

Huia batted first scoring two runs and in reply Mustangs scored one and kept Huia scoreless for the next two innings before the Mustangs batters went to work.

Josh Hollis hit safely, Jeff Yacap then hit deep to the outfield with an awkward bounce beating the outfielder for both runners to score. Runs continued to flow as Petera Rurawhe Martin, Cameron Hollis, Danny Green and Tewha Martini all recorded safe hits to take the visitors to a 7-2 lead.

Advertisement

Huia were next to score with four runs added to their tally. The Mustangs held a narrow one run lead.

Mustangs, in their final turn at bat, had home runs scored by Yacap, his second of the day, Jake Hollis, Matty Ranga, and Regan Calder and along with Lenox Folds' single gave the Whanganui side a 13-6 win.

Coach Ron Hollis said this was pleasing result for the Mustangs as Huia was the victor last time the two teams met.

"Petera Rurawhe Martin took some fantastic catches in difficult conditions while Danny Green pitched facing 18 batters and striking out nine," Hollis said.

"Meanwhile, the two Mustangs girls on loan to the Huia women's team played out of their skins on Saturday. Krystell Rurawhe Martin collected a couple of safe hits, while Rikki Leigh Madams batted 1000. These two girls are in their first year of fastpitch."

Whanganui Mustangs play Levin United this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ezi Finance Wanganui Braves Braves fell apart to lose 15-5 in the 7th innings to Raiders in the Manawatu Senior Men Premier division.

Coming off a default the week before and with Brad Worsley pitching for North Harbour at the National Fastpitch Championships in Christchurch at the weekend, Braves pitching duties were left to veteran player/coach Shane Foster.

The game was anybodys until the top of the 7th when a tiring Foster, pitching his first game of the season, could not hold off the Raiders batters who scored 7 runs. Braves could not respond at their last turn at bat.

"Braves defense was truly tested for the first time this season with the Raiders batters hitting hard in all directions, creating pressure and errors from the outset," Foster said.

"One cannot deny the Raiders batters where on form, with their pitcher hitting two automatics and others hitting to the fence."

Down three runs after the first innings Braves rallied in the second to get four home of their own to Foster, Glen Casey, Marama Savage and Kajah Hunapo. The latter two having excellent games with the bat. Hunapo scored Braves only other run in the fourth, however Braves could not get the bat going after that.

Worsley makes a welcome return this weekend when Braves take on the army men, Linton at 12.30pm on Saturday.