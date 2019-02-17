Whanganui's Jessica Watkin made her 50th List A game for the Central District Hinds a memorable one against the Auckland Hearts at Melville Park in Auckland today.

Auckland won the toss and elected to bat, being dismissed for 199 in the 47th over.

Watkin took the catch to pick up the Hinds first wicket as opener Anna Peterson was dismissed off bowler Claudia Green.

With her spinners, Watkin then trapped Holly Huddleston in front for 27, breaking the key 58-run partnership with top scorer Katie Perkins (52).

Watkin finished with 1-37 from her ten overs.

Opening with fellow White Fern Natalie Dodd (26), Watkin scored 43 from 49 balls as part of a 60-run partnership, hitting seven boundaries.

She was denied a half century when Roz McNeill had her trapped in front in the 14th over.

The Hinds went on to win the game by six wickets, reaching 200-4 in the 47th over.

Former Wanganui Women's captain Esther Lanser was unbeaten on 13 from 19 balls.

Anlo van Deventer top scored with 59, while Kerry Tomlinson was not out with Lanser on 46.