It's taken another 12 months, but the Velo Ronny's 70th River City Wheel Race should clear the blocks at the Whanganui velodrome tomorrow evening.

The six lap handicap race will be the feature of a card with around 27 races, including heats and finals, of various disciplines.

This will include keirin, mystery distance, and derby races.

Organiser Ron Cheatley said they have had good entries in the youth grades, the highlight of which will be the Sports Heritage Trust Junior Wheel Race, for Under 13 to Under 17 riders.

Advertisement

For many of the junior entrants, tomorrow will be their final competition before the Age Group Nationals in Cambridge, March 8-10.

The 70th Wheel Race was supposed to be held in February 2018, with New Zealand's world championship and Olympic medallists Eddie Dawkins, Sam Webster and Ethan Mitchell attending among 75 riders.

However, overnight rainfall and continued wet weather over the February 10-11 weekend meant the event had to be cancelled due to unsafe track conditions.

The 2017 edition of the race was also postponed by rain on February 19 but was able to run two weeks later on March 4, where Wellington's George Jackson became one of the youngest ever winners at age 17.

The events begin at 4pm, and there is no gate charge to the public.