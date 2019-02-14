The electric sprinter Sir Duggie is the star greyhound at Hatrick Raceway tomorrow evening as he seeks to make it eight consecutive wins, while racing towards his 20th Hatrick 305m sprint victory (Race 5).

His trainer Lisa Cole took him up to Auckland last Sunday so he could check out the Manukau track prior to his February 24 heat assignment for the $30,000 Railway Sprint at Group 1 level.

It was a searing northern track debut dash by Sir Duggie as he slipped through his 318m sprint in a tidy 18.24s.

His win was set up by the electric first sectional he delivered.

Advertisement

Sir Duggie must apply some same slick tactics when he exits from trap two tomorrow evening.

The only concern for him is possible early interference from the trap one drawn Cawbourne Liz.

The Matt Roberts-trained sprinter tends to make an outwards movement when her paws touch the ground.

As expected, other Cole-trained sprinters can feature in this dash including Bigtime Basher, Bigtime Autumn and Bigtime Blackie.

Al's Apprentice suffered from a traffic impeded 305m sprint last Friday.

Locally prepared by Wendy Kite, the sprinter has been delivering consistent Friday results and he can help himself a podium finish here.

It is the intermediate-graded C3 greyhounds who provide the main 520m chasing action tomorrow evening (Race 10).

Again it comes as no surprise to see Cole, who has so far produced 384 winners from her kennels this season, provide the favourite for this event.

Bigtime Leads secures a bonus C3 outing here as he gets to run out his C3 nominations following his pace making 26.03s win over 457m in Palmerston North last Monday.

Drawing the ace trap here means he can capitalise on his bonus opportunity.

Our Tyson is another greyhound in this field who is in bonus C3 territory after he led all the way when delivering his last start 30.36s win here over 520m.

He must adopt those tactics from his tricky five trap draw for his conditioner Marcie Flipp.

Suzie Kite mentors Bigtime Maci locally and she owns sufficient pace to suggest that she can feature in this race.

Party Every Day finished solidly when he dead heated for third with Bigtime Macie (behind Our Tyson) last Friday.

He is likely to deliver a similar finish here for Angela Turnwald.

Locally trained by Melissa Olden, Cossie Cooper is quite capable of being able to secure a minor portion of the stake.