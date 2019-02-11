There is a hive of activity at all seven active Whanganui bowling greens this week as the 46th Club's NZ Men's Fours Outdoor Bowls National Championships got underway this morning.

Around 500 players in 118 teams from around the country will play three games every day to find the winner of the Moase Cup on Friday afternoon at the St John's Bowling Club, where the semifinals and final will be held.

There is also the Jim Dempsey Trophy (post section consolation) and Kelly Plate (non-qualifiers consolation) to be decided as well.

Post section play starts at the Laird Park Bowling Club on Wednesday.

At today's opening, two greens were being used at Laird Park, plus one each at the St John's, Aramoho, Durie Hill, Gonville-Castlecliff, Wanganui and Wanganui East club's to accommodate all the players.

Every accredited umpire with Bowls Wanganui Inc was required to cover all the officiating.

The Moase Cup competition, which started back in 1974 in Whanganui, forms one of the pillars of the St John's Club's 125th jubilee, with a big golf tournament planned for March.

There is guaranteed to be a new champion four on Friday, as the 2018 winners Rolleston are not attending.