It has a new name, but the numbers entering and the cash they were after stayed the same as The Barracks Whanganui 8-Ball Classic was contested at the weekend.

Formally known as the Wanganui RSA 8-Ball open, as it was held inside the same Saint Hill St building, the Barracks bar owners have continued with the annual pool tournament, which this year hosted 70 players on the club's nine tables.

"It brings the players from all over the country, we have national title holders," said convener Dallas Rodgers.

The games started on Friday evening and conclude with the finals on Sunday afternoon in order to get through the full draw.

Advertisement

Many of the entrants did double duty as they also entered the 8-Ball and 9-Ball tournaments at the Downer New Zealand Masters Games during the week.

However, while winning a national masters title is about the prestige, the Whanganui 8-Ball Classic has the tangible prize of $1500 cash, with the organisers looking to expand on that in future years.

The final was won by the 2018 runnerup Brent Wells of Palmerston North, who defeated 2017 champion Matt McInness of Tokoroa 5-2 in the best of nine games.

The winner of the Flight section was Hastings' Murray McCoy, who beat Coen Bligh from Palmerston North.

Plate winner was Whanganui's Sam Haapu, ahead of Petone's Joe Rewiti.

Ladies prize for the highest finish went to Upper Hutt's Nicola Burns, with Feilding's Carole Hunt the runnerup while tied for third were Whanganui's Charlene Tamati and Taradale's Maria Terezaki.

Sponsors to be thanked were Steelformers, Harvey Round Motors, Wat's On Building, Take It Easy Tours, Cohen's Office & Business Equipment Centre, Dempsey & Forrest, Ignition Motor Group and Signs & Engraving.