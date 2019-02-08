The 2019 Super Stock Teams Championship was held at the Robertson Holden speedway track in Palmerston North last weekend.

There were teams from Whanganui, Auckland, Waikato, Rotorua, Bay Park, Gisborne, Stratford, Hawke's Bay, Manawatu, Palmerston, Wellington, Canterbury and Great Britain in action.

The Wanganui Warriors had a tough draw, meeting the Hawke's Bay Hawkeyes and Wellington Wildcats, and going down 150 points to 45, and 140pts to 55 respectively.

Photos by Darryl Seymour

This crash on lap 22 of race 20 — the super saloon feature race — saw Chace Rodda, Craig Cardwell, Craig Korff and Thomas Korff in trouble and prompted a red flag with the placings decided as they were on the previous lap. Photos Darryl Seymour

Oops - another big smash at last weekend's super stock team championship.

Team Great Britain transported their team in style, in front of the very large crowd.

Race 7 - Hawkes Bay Hawkeyes vs Gisborne Giants - and Thomas Stanaway is driven into the wall by Ethan Rees.

Steve Flynn and Chris Cowling duke it out in the super saloon feature event.