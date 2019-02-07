Anybody up for some indoor volleyball?

Groups of mates from Auckland, Nelson, Wellington and Palmerston North getting together to come spike at the net in the River City have created a strong bounce back in numbers for the volleyball module of the Downer New Zealand Masters Games.

The competiton got underway this morning with 19 teams in three divisions, which are further broken down into two age brackets.

This was a least a couple of teams more than attended the 2017 games, said organiser Miles Johnson.

"A strong swing back to the social level, which is good to see, because that was dying at the last two Masters Games."

Some teams were going with the minimum of six players, while others, thanks to late registrations, had a few extra bodies in their rotation.

Johnson said the pickup is due to entirely new teams, which he is pleased about given others such as the Jurassics, a NZMG institution, have now retired from A Grade competition at the tournament due to player retirements.

The volleyball module continues on the four courts at Jubilee Stadium tomorrow with the finals for the medals on Saturday.