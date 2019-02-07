The date is set and registrations are open for the third Mitre 10 Marton Triathlon at Rangitikei College.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 10, and the organising committee are delighted to announce that all entry fees for this year's event will be donated to the Marton Maori Wardens.

Maori Wardens have been around since 1860 and there are more than 1000 wardens working in communities throughout New Zealand.

The group of 17 wardens in Marton have intimate knowledge of the community and close connections to the people of Marton.

Event organiser Marie Kinloch said: "Our very own Marton Maori Wardens will be marshalling participants to ensure they remain safe throughout the course.

"We are very proud to be supporting them via participant entry fees."

Liz White in action on the final leg of last year's Mitre 10 Marton Triathlon. Photo File / Stuart Munro

Sponsor Mitre 10 Marton and Sport Whanganui are also pleased to be giving back to a group of individuals who give so much of their time to the community.

The Marton Maori Wardens support the region in many ways, including community patrol, security and event management.

Recently, they have been involved in the Whanganui Festival of Cultures and Taihape Gumboot Day, providing security and a helping hand when needed.