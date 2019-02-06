It's a rather competitive looking C3/4 field that forms the main 520m event (Race 10) at Hatrick tomorrow evening.

A number of the usual open class greyhounds who would normally race on a Friday evening are bypassing the meeting as they prepare for bigger assignments looming in both Palmerston North and Auckland.

Finishing last in your recent 520m races here isn't exactly the best form to bring into this evening's event.

Yet that's the form that No Time Toulouse currently has as she loads away into her favoured trap one for Lisa Cole.

She had an unplanned altercation with the rail in her last outing, which terminated her claims.

She is a dead set railer whose claim here cannot be lightly dismissed.

Drawing out in the opposite end of the traps in the eight is her kennelmate Don't Knocka Gee.

She owns an abundance of raw ability, as seen by her best 520m winning time, a smart 29.86s.

Don't Knocka Gee doesn't like being crowded, therefore the scenario for her here is very simple – she must lead into the first turn.

Another kennelmate contesting this event is Ask King Jeff, who has recently been relegated out of the open class chasing ranks.

He certainly has the ability to feature at the business end of this race, although drawing trap two isn't ideal for this known wide running greyhound.

Two other Cole-prepared chasers hold stake earning claims here.

Bigtime Caleb was a stylish Manawatu 457m winner in 26.04s last Monday, while facing a rise in class here is Sub Eighteen.

He was bold when he led a C2/3 520m field all the way last Friday, clocking 30.18s.

The Friday evening 305m sprint specialist Sir Duggie will miss tomorrow evening's open class 305m dash, as he is Auckland bound to contest a 318m sprint on Sunday.

Cole is taking him north to check out the Manukau track for his forthcoming Railway Sprint series at Group 1 level.

Trainer Cole still holds a strong hand in the Race 5 open class sprint.

Bigtime Blackie has the draw advantage via trap one here, while Bigtime Basher is more that capable of delivering a sharp sprint.

Three sprinters drawn out wide can provide stern opposition to the Cole sprinters.

Idol Hot is a proven 305m sprinter at this venue for Marcie Flipp.

The Whanganui-trained Brian Marsh is returning last Friday's handy 17.41s C4 305m winner to open class sprinting here, while Al's Apprentice continues deliver competitive Friday 305m sprints for his conditioner Wendy Kite.