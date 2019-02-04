Whanganui Squash Club's Kent Darlington has been named a Junior Selector for Squash NZ's high performance programme.

Representing Squash Central as a player, manager and coach, Darlington joins fellow new appointee Vicki Rae (Squash Midlands) as selectors for the national programme alongside current selector Debbie Dunbar and manager Shelley Kitchen.

As well as a being a senior and masters representative player, Darlington was Central Squash's high performance director from 2012-16, during which time he managed the rep teams and helped guide the women's team to win their national title twice over three years, which was a first for the district.

"Kent is looking for great work ethic, professionalism and a positive culture environment," said the Squash NZ press release.

The selectors job is to "select teams that will perform to the best of their ability, represent New Zealand with pride, and have the ability to achieve Squash NZ's High-Performance goals".

"The junior selectors will ensure our high-performance athletes have the best possible opportunities to develop and perform on the world stage."