The team stacked with former Tall Blacks and NZ Breakers will be tough to beat when the Downer New Zealand Masters Games basketball module wraps up with the 35+ Men's playoffs tomorrow afternoon.

Organisers had to make a couple of changes to the draw after a late pullout on Friday morning left them with an uneven 21 teams for when play started on Saturday.

Most of the squads were returning from 2017.

The Cactis team is stacked with former international stars like Nelson's Phil Jones, who represented New Zealand for 14 years and was the leading local-born points scorer in the history of the NBL.

Former Tall Black Phil Jones shooting a three pointer.

They will take on Whanganui team Station United in one semifinal, while Cardinals and Nut Club meet in the other playoff.

The remaining grades, which had smaller numbers, decided their medals this afternoon.

Ole Skool of Whanganui won the 30+ Women's Grade.

The 40+ Women's grade gold medal was won by the Christchurch and Dunedin squad of NZOBT, while the Marton-Palmerston North side of Kanhakits took silver.

Hawke's Bay team Femme Fatales won the 45+ Women's grade, with the silver going to the composite team of Tutu's on Tour.

In the Men's competition, the 45+ gold was won by the composite team of the Laker Legends, with the silver going to White Cliffs of New Plymouth.

The 50+ gold was won by Masters Disasters from Wellington, with local team the Station Fossils getting the silver and the Sun Hawkes from Hawke's Bay getting bronze.