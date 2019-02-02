It promises to be a good 125th anniversary year for the Wanganui Golf Club who welcome anyone who has played their greens, plus some guests from over 9000km way, to come and have a swing.

The Belmont Links welcome six members of the "Friendship Delegation" from Whanganui's sister city Nagaizumi-cho onto the course today, being guided by Take It Easy Tours.

Ten delegation members are also taking part in the current Downer New Zealand Masters Games being held in the city, while the golfing group are also visiting the Manawatu Golf Club on this trip.

Whanganui and Nagaizumi-cho celebrated their 30th anniversary as sister cities last year.

Greeting the Japanese group were the club's Men's Captain Peter Wallis and Women's Captain Carron Thompson wearing 1900's golfing outfits.

Advertisement

The Wanganui club was first formed in 1894.

Manager Dale Cobb said they want to get as many people to come celebrate the 125th anniversary as possible.

"Rally all members, past members, please contact us to register to our database for our jubilee."