As reported last week, all Whanganui Rowing Association clubs, including Aramoho Whanganui, Whanganui Collegiate, Union Boat Club and Clifton (Waitara) have been competing at a double bang four day regatta.

This included the Cambridge Town Cup (School Age Events) and North Island Rowing Championships (Novice, Intermediate, Club, Senior and Premier).

All clubs, including a few boys from Collegiate, competed over both regattas, with medals up for grabs in the North Island event and the second chance repercharge system to ensure the best would make their way into the A Finals.

Starting with Cambridge Town Cup Regatta, Aramoho entered 14 crews, progressing to three A finals and coming away with a third place to Niamh Monk in the Girls Under 18 single scull and fourth to Georgina Ross, Messina Su'a, Perris Adam, Danja Grunwald and cox Jemma Tan.

Georgina and Messina also won the B Final of the Girls Under 15 double scull.

Whanganui Collegiate entered 32 crews, made 10 A Finals and got four places, with their Girls Under 17 coxed four of Charlotte McKinlay, Phoebe Collier, Alyana du Fressne, Charlotte Robb and cox Hugo Dalgleish, backing up their result before Christmas in gaining second place.

Second year rower, Ruby Hawley came in for the Girls Under 17 coxed quad, replacing du Fresne, and Bella Stevenson-Watt went into the cox seat to gain another second place in that event.

Collier also went into the Girls Under 18 coxed quad, with Lydia McLean, Catherine Pearce, Chloe Lennox and cox Dalgleish for a third placing.

The Girls Under 18 eight of Pearce, McKinley, Collier, McLean, Lennox, du Fresne, Robb, Gundry and Dalgleish got fourth in a straight final.

The Boys Under 17 quad of Leo Hanna, Blake Hogan, Tim Haldane, Sam Yorsten and Dalgleish stepped up and raced the Under 18 Coxed Quad for a fourth place, with the Jack Norman replacing Yorsten in the Boys Under 17 Coxed Four for a third place.

The Girls Under 15 octaple of Emmas Pearce, Bridget Jones-Long, Emily McKinley, Alexa Gunston, Tessa Norman, Gretel Murphy, Samantha Hayes, Annabelle Symes and cox Lucy Monkton gained a fourth place, and the same crew got eighth in the Under 15 coxed eight.

Union Boat Club entered 12 crews and made its first age group A finals for some time, hard fought, with the Boys Under 17 double of Neo Tichbon and Tomasi Connor gaining fourth place and Cameron Daignault having a good heat win but coming home eighth in the final.

Connor and Tichbon had a humdinger of a B final in the Boys Under 17 single, with the No 2 sculler Connor pipping his mate on the line by 0.78s and distancing the field.

Their times placed them fifth and sixth in the A final just four minutes later.

I will cover the results of the North Island Rowing Championships next week as Aramoho had a lot of entries and good results, although Collegiate and Union Boat Club also performed well, both gaining a medal and other A final results.