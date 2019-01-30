It's a return to normality for the Wanganui club tomorrow following last Friday's big ticket meeting, which saw the outstanding Angela Turnwald-prepared greyhound Nature's Gent boldly winning his third Group 1 title.

Nature's Gent gamely held on for his victory in the $30,000 Hatrick Classic.

Stylishly winning the main open class 520m support race on last Friday's card was Bigtime Tears for Lisa Cole.

She led throughout to deliver her 30.08s win, and drawing trap two for tomorrow evening presents her with repeat claims in Race 10.

Once again her kennelmate Trojan Hoarse was ultra brave when he gamely tried to lead the Hatrick Classic field all the way.

He only peaked on his gallop during the run home, which saw him finishing a bold one length third.

He certainly deserves a feature race victory, and drawing trap eight in this event provides him with swooping claims.

Bigtime Mia led the chase home 2.5 lengths behind Bigtime Tears last week, while another Cole-trained contender Ask King Jeff is likely to be sighted doing his best work at the business end of this event.

Adding interest to the event is the presence of Shallay Pallay for Turnwald.

He has been contesting recent Manawatu Raceway 375m sprints and he can bounce straight onto the early pace from his tricky five trap draw.

Sir Duggie really sizzled through his 305m open class sprint last Friday when he clocked a slick 17.18s for Cole.

He is poised to serve up a repeat dose from trap seven in tomorrow's open class 305m dash (Race 5).

Kennelmate Bigtime Pete is a recent open class graduate and he was bold when he chased home Sir Duggie 3.5 lengths astern of him last Friday.

He isn't overly reliable at the jump, however there is no doubting his pace when he does get the start right.

Two other Cole-trained sprinters Bigtime Eve and Bigtime Blackie can snatch a podium finish in this dash, while the locally Wendy Kite prepared Al's Apprentice continues to deliver consistent Friday evening 305m sprints.

The stayers are in action for Race 6, the 645m event.

They provided a great spectacle last Friday which saw Roman Nose Zarr prevailing for Turnwald in 37.89s.

A repeat effort can be expected from this bloke.

Matt Roberts-produced Cawbourne Taylor to storm home late last Friday when she got to within a neck of the winner.

You can expect a similar effort tomorrow evening.

Arden Emgrand (Turnwald) and Allen Mack (Roberts) can both deliver competitive 645m races.