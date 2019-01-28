Hawke's Bay claimed the Lower North Island Golf Croquet Teams event after two days of play at the Wanganu Croquet Club at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Five teams representing the associations of Taranaki, South Taranaki, Manawatu-Wanganui, Hawke's Bay and Wellington played matches across the eight greens at the Wanganui club, which were dry and fast.

The squads were each made up of four players, with one chosen for each of the handicap ranges of 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and plus 9.

Doubles were played on Saturday and singles on Sunday to determine the winner of the Rose Gardens Trophy.

The Manawatu-Wanganui team came third. From left, Sue Aiken, Murray McNae, Lorraine Pickett and Geoff Thompson.

Representing the Manawatu-Wanganui association were Marton's Murry McNae, Rose Gardens' Lorraine Pickett, and Wanganui club members Sue Aiken and Geoff Thompson.

"Selectors from each association sought nomination from players based on elligibility and availability," said club spokesman Terry Coxon.

"Play offs used to decide final teams and both Sue and Geoff from Wanganui had to win their way into the local team."

After results fluctuated throughout the weekend, Hawke's Bay finished with a total of 15 wins to lift the trophy.

South Taranaki was runnerup with 14 wins, while Manawatu-Wanganui finished third with 13.