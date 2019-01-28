The silverware from the Wanganui East Club has headed down to Palmerston North in the car of Peter Bevins after the Manawatu snooker player claimed the fifth annual AG Challenge Trophy tournament on Sunday.

Bevins saw off a field of 19 other premier players including the three previous winners, several of New Zealand's most well-known players and two representatives of the NZ Under 21 squad.

Total prize pool for the two-day tournament is $4000.

Guests were invited from Stratford, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay, Auckland, Kapiti Coast and Wairapara to take part.

Organiser Peter Bouzaid said it fantastic to see the players up close and watch their skills on the green maize.

"A 30-plus crowd come through the club both days to watch. Sunday's games were streamed live on the internet," Bouzaid said.

"The Snooker Adjunct had a very successful weekend and would like to thank all the players and our business sponsors for their generosity and support, which allows us to promote and enjoy the sport we love."

Qualifying games with a best of three frames on Saturday saw players move into the Championship, Flight, and Plate finals on Sunday.

In the championship final, a best of five frames, Bevins defeated Auckland's Paul Bason.

Peter Bevins during the final.

The Flight section final was a battle of two former overall champions, as Whanganui's Paul Briggs defeated Masterton's Jack Lemon.

Plate section winner was Palmerston North's Shane Richardson, who beat Whanganui's Neville Edwards in the final.

B Grade player Edwards had been invited to enter the AG Challenge by virtue of winning the Clubman Snooker Singles title the previous weekend.

Representing the local contingent were Edwards, Briggs, two-time winner Steve Robertson, Mike Healey, Mike Watson, Willie Matthews and Steve Matthews.