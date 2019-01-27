Three Whanganui petanque players have been selected in the New Zealand squad who will travel to Newcastle for the annual Transtasman Challenge against their Australian counterparts in March.

Trish Biddle-Amoroa, one of the youngest members of Wanganui East Club's petanque, will be making her New Zealand debut, and is joining the veterans Yvonne Futcher and Sheryl Parslow, who have both been selected for the fourth time.

All three players are in good form currently, having made the finals of the club's triples tournament.

The final placings for the club triples were: 1. Yvonne Futcher, Tony Simpson, Kerry Gillam; 2. Trish Biddle-Amoroa, Dave Nicholls, Dene Futcher; 3. Sheryl Parslow, James Carlsen, and Paul Anderson (Spida).