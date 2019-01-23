The box draw for tomorrow evening's $30,000 Hatrick Classic has enhanced the winning claims held by the dual Group 1 winning greyhound Nature's Gent.

He will be loaded away into trap one, which is a trap from where he has earned a stake in all nine of his previous races, including five wins.

Those tidy stats says he claim his third Group 1 title in this 520m event.

The Angela Turnwald-prepared Nature's Gent was bold in his heat when scrapped into this final by snatching his last stride second placing.

This noted railer achieved that placing from the eight trap from where he owns a moderate record.

"Yes, we're obviously rapt with this draw. It's now up to him to take advantage of it," advised the trainer's partner Paul Freeman.

"He has pulled up great from heat and he's all set for Friday."

It was the Lisa Cole-trained Blazin' Audrey who returned the quickest heat time when she stopped the clock in 29.95s.

She extended strongly to run down the talented Thrilling Talk.

Drawing trap three here certainly hasn't harmed her winning claims.

"We expect her to race on the pace and she'll be right in contention if she does so," said Cole's husband Brendon.

Kennelmate Trojan Hoarse led all the way when he delivering his 30.04s.

"He has no option but to lead them into the first turn from that trap (five)," stated Cole.

Thrilling Talk can only be improved from his bold track debut neck second, where he led for the majority of his heat assignment for his conditioner Karen Walsh.

"I was pleased about his heat effort, although I'm not pleased with his draw [seven]. He must place himself straight onto the pace," said Walsh.

Canterbury trainer Craig Roberts is lamenting the draws that his three finalists Avenger Bale (six), Dyna Dave (eight) and Dyna Monty (four) have been allocated.

"Avenger Bale (30.19s heat winner) is probably the best of my chances after those draws," said Roberts.

"Dyna Dave is a very strong greyhound, but he's slow early, which is a big worry.

"Dyna Monty will be looking for early racing luck.

Roberts is seeking back-to-back Hatrick Classic victories after Avenger Bale's litter brother Allen Ablett won last year's edition.

Idol Dude finished third in last month's Spion Rose final and his trainer Marcie Flipp is hoping for a repeat bold effort from trap two after his four length heat third to Trojan Hoarse.