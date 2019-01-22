Consistant performances has earned Whanganui teenager Ollie Dennison the 2018-2019 North Island Motox Series Junior 250cc title.

The 17-year-old farm cadet at Otiwhiti Station near Hunterville placed fifth in round one on the sand track at Mercer and second in both round two and three on clay at Patetonga in Thames and on dirt over the Barrett Rd track in New Plymouth at the weekend.

Points were on offer in each of the three races run at all three rounds and Dennison's consistency on his N V Motorcycles-sponsored Husqvarna 250 was key.

The annual Mach 1 Yamaha-sponsored King of the Mountain Motocross in Taranaki at the weekend doubled as the final round of the North Island series and also one of the last major outings before the four-round 2019 senior New Zealand Motocross Championships season gets underway.

Fellow Whanganu teenager James Rountree took out the King of the Mountain honours on the day in the junior 250cc class wih Dennison runner-up to collect enough points for the North Island junior series win.

Meanwhile, Whanganui riders gearing up for New Zealand Grand Prix in Woodville this weekend.

Rountree will contest both the junior and seniorgrdes, while Jet Ashworth (Yamaha 85cc) finished third in the 11-12 years 85cc class in Taranaki, will also be one to watch in Woodville. Seth Reardon, Whanganui's cross country hero, will be gunning to win the famous river race at Woodville this weekend.

Whanganui riders entered at Woodville are:

MINIS

Conrad woods, Tanner Manson, Leah Bullock, Micheal Bell, Isaac Ashworth, Mathew Bell, Hunter Clark , Max McDonald Clark, Finn Lennox.

JUNIORS

Chase Williamson , Jet Ashworth, James Rountree, Alex Luff-Scott, Troy Bullock.

SENIORS

Steve Sweeney, James Rountree , Aden brown, Tom Gilligan, Seth Reardon, Jack Naylor, Hunter Gilbertson.