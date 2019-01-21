The Wanganui Collegiate 1st XI made an excellent start to their two-day game against the visiting Hutchins School from Tasmania after bowling the Australians out for 106 in their first innings this afternoon.

Hutchins are currently on tour in the North Island and the two schools have met before on the cricket pitch, as both have a history of touring internationally.

Despite missing captain Sam Sherriff and spin bowler Joel Clark, who are away with the Central District Under 17's at the national tournament in Lincoln, Collegiate welcomed back Kashish Nauhria, who played against them for Watson's Tech on Saturday in the Bullocks Coastal Challenge.

After Hutchins openers had played themselves in with a 23-run partnership, Adam Lennox (3-8) was able to strike, giving wicketkeeper and captain William Hocquard the first of his four catches behind the stumps.

Advertisement

Chris Branch (36) was defending his end, but wickets began to tumble at the other as Joseph Abernethy (4-22) broke the stumps twice amongst Hutchins top order to leave them reeling at 31-3.

Play resumed after a shower of rain and the collapse continued at 68-7 as Lennox also broke the stumps twice while Nauhria made a direct hit for a run out.

Lewis Drury (25) managed to bat for a while with the tailenders to lift Hutchins over the 100 run mark, before becoming Abernethy's fourth victim with another nick to Hocquard in the 45th over.

Hunter Morrison had been the bowler to remove the set Branch, while the other wicket fell to Shaun O'Leary.

The afternoon session was originally scheduled for 3.30-5.30pm.