The first weekend of snooker action at the Wanganui East Club belongs to club member Neville Edwards, who won the Clubman Snooker Singles final this afternoon.

Edwards defeated Hawke's Bay's Merv Gollan in the final 2/1 in the best of three frames.

There were 20 B Grade players in the draw, made up of locals plus guests Hawke's Bay, Palmerston North and the Kapiti Coast who started the two day tournament on Saturday, eager to get a share of the $1200 prize pool.

Wanganui East's snooker adjunct Peter Bouzaid said the players were split into four sections of five players teach, with the top two players of each section going through to the main event of the Clubman finals the following day.

The non-qualifiers played another round and the four winners of those sections went into the Plate competition, while the rest compete in the Consolation Plate.

"It's just a buzz, it really is, said Bouzaid of watching the club's four snooker tables being used for quality play.

"We're trying to make this place the cue sports centre."

The Consolation Plate started off yesterday's games with one frame knockout competition, which was won by local Terry Wright.

The Plate final was a best of three frames, and Mark Parson of the Waikanae Charter Club defeated local Harry Parslow 2/0.

The singles tournament serves as the entree to the main course as this coming weekend is the fifth annual AG Challenge Trophy tournament, which will have a $4000 prize pool.

That will also have a 20-player format and all three previous winners will be taking part.

They are Jack Lemon (2015), Steve Robertson (2016 and 2018) and Paul Briggs (2017).