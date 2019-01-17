It will be a snooker fan's delight for the next couple of weekends at the Wanganui East Club, beginning with the annual Clubman Snooker Singles tomorrow.

Starting at 8am, 20 B Grade players will have qualifying games to make tomorrow's finals, which has a total prize pool of $1200.

There are 15 locals, with guests coming from Hawke's Bay, Palmerston North and the Kapiti Coast.

"It's a pretty strong field, a guy that was runnerup last year could take it out this year," said the club's snooker adjunct Peter Bouzaid.

The 2018 winner Gary O'Neil is unavailable but fellow Manawatu player Ray Banks, who was beaten in the three-frame final, is a logical favourite.

Games will be best of three frames.

The singles tournament serves as the entree to the main course as next weekend is the fifth annual AG Challenge Trophy Tournament, which will have a $4000 prize pool.

Entry is free to both tournaments.