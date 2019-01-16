It's a Friday evening of full on, high quality chasing action at the Hatrick Raceway, where two sets of heats will decide the finalists for next Friday's feature 520m and 305m deciders.

Three 520m heats will be contested for the $30,000 Hatrick Classic at Group 1 level.

The leading Kiwi-bred sprinters are sprinting over the 305m dash in four heats for their $7,500 NZRS Sprint event.

The TAB has released a Futures market for both events (winner of the final).

Fireworks are expected in the first Hatrick Classic heat (Race 8) as the leading two series favourites has drawn to clash in it.

Thrilling Talk was the emphatic recent Waikato Classic (457m) winner, while Dyna Dave is a recent Addington 520m track record holder (29.75s).

Kennelmates Blazin' Audrey and Bigtime Tears are both competitive 520m chasers at this venue.

The early action is expected to unfold from the inside four traps in the second heat (Race 9).

Trojan Hoarse won last Friday's main 520m race in what was a thrilling finish, with just a pair of noses separating the first three home.

He can set up the early pace, while he'll be looking to fend of the strong finishing efforts that is likely to be lodged by Bigtime Levi, Hot Platter and Idol Dude.

The third heat (Race 10) features the presence of last month's Group 1 520m Spion Rose winner Nature's Gent.

However the advancement claims held by him got considerably tougher after this noted railing greyhound was allocated trap eight to jump away from here.

On the other paw, his kennelmate Diddilee has drawn nicely in the ace trap.

Ask King Jeff and Avenger Bale both own strength and they are likely to be sighted finishing strongly at the business end of this heat.

The straight out Kiwi-bred speed merchants promise fast pace chasing action over the 305m dash during their four heats.

The TAB Futures market has opened with Bigtime Wendle (Race 7) being the early favourite.

She impressed when she scampered to her easy Manawatu 375m win in 21.41s on Monday.

The sharp sprinter Bigtime Pete (Race 5) completely bombed his Monday race start and he paid the price for that mistake.

He still demands respect back here as the holder of a quick 17.32s winning time over 305m.

The fresh up Bigtime Blue adds interest to the first heat (Race 4), while his kennelmate Bigtime Basher has drawn to feature in the third heat (Race 6).