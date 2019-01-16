Christchurch athlete Hamish Kerr is confident he topple the New Zealand high jump record after setting a new benchmark for Cooks Gardens in Whanganui on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old was way out on his own in the Eyes on Victoria-sponsored high jump at the Cooks Classic when he broke the 2.17-metre record set by Australian Chris Dodds in January, 2015 and equalled by Kerr a month later that same year after leaping 2.22m on Tuesday night.

Obviously it was the first jump over 2m achieved at Cooks Gardens, but still 3cm shy of his own personal best of 2.25m.

The manner in which Kerr cleared the 2.22m barrier suggested higher honours were probable.

Kerr immediately asked that the bar be set at 2.26m, but three unsuccessful attempts shutdown any further chance of getting close to the New Zealand record on Tuesday evening.

Even though the unsuccessful 2.26m level was only 1cm higher than his personal best, Kerr did not look likely of bettering it on the night.

Kerr conceded mental barriers played a large part in setting new benchmarks.

"I'd say on the night about 80 per cent is mental," Kerr said of breaching personal bests and setting new records.

"I was more than happy with what I achieved tonight and had it gone better I would have seriously looked at the New Zealand record. I believe I can do it this season."

Had he bettered the 2.26m on Tuesday it would have not only given him a new personal best, but also the outright Canterbury record. This only added to his pressure.

"I already own the Manawatu record of 2.21m set while I was at Massey."

Kerr grew up in Auckland then competed out of Manawatu while at Massey University before moving to Christchurch to chase his athletic dream.

He is coached by Terry Lomax, himself an athlete of note, and both are confident Kerr can breach the New Zealand record this season.

"I have Taranaki in Hawera coming up, an Australian competition, the nationals here and then some international stuff, so I will have ample opportunity, although I did role my ankle during my third and final attempt at 2.26m tonight. It's not too bad though and I hope it's okay for Taranaki," Kerr said.

The "Jump to Music" event at The Hub IN Hawera next week is a popular spectator attraction.