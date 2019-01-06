Sophie Williams set a new personal best of 12.11 in winning the 100m sprint at the 2019 North Island Colgate Games.

The 14-year-old Wanganui Collegiate School student also qualified with the best time for the 200m final, which was raced late yesterday afternoon.

Williams and four other juniors from Athletics Whanganui Inc joined forces with the Palmerston North Athletic and Harrier Club to take on the North Island's best.

The Colgate Games have been running for over 50 years and take place in the North and South Island every year in January.

"Sophie just competed in her first secondary schools champs at the end of the year and got a silver," head of junior athletics at Athletics Wanganui Inc Jodie Brunger said.

"It's pretty tough competition in those senior groups, so winning this puts her right up there. She's one of New Zealand's top junior sprinters."

Also successful in the event at Hamilton's Porritt Stadium were Harvey Meyer who placed fourth in high jump and Olivia Pickford who picked up bronze in the discus.

Williams also earned a silver medal for the mixed relay with Meyer and Lucas Martin, while Brian Wilson competed in track events as well as shot put and discus.

Williams moved to the River City last year, joining Wanganui Collegiate School and officially becoming a Whanganui runner.

She made the move at a good time for junior athletes in Whanganui as the club rebuilds.

"We've had athletes go to the Colgate in the past, but the junior club was in decline a few years back and we're just building it back up," Brunger said.

"The club has grown hugely over the last few years. We've got about 150 kids now and we had been down to 10 or 12. It's been really neat to see those numbers grow."

Athletics Wanganui Inc has two sessions on-the-go for juniors. One is a fun run, jump and throw early on Monday and the other more of a coaching session later that night.

They successfully reintroduced the fastest kid on the block competition a few years ago in which kids race in heats at local parks representing their neighbourhood.

The finals of those heats will be raced at the Cooks Classic at Cooks Gardens on Tuesday, January 15.