There are two more golf hole in one's to report to round out the 2018 year.

As reported yesterday, Castlecliff's Golf Club's Neil Forlong struck the last officially-recorded ace of the year on the club's fourth hole on Saturday.

However, a phone call to the Wanganui Golf Club and quick inspection of the playing cards today revealed two more hole in one's that had been sunk just two days apart, shortly before Christmas.

This is believed to take the final tally to eight aces that have been made at golf clubs around the greater Whanganui region in 2018.

Caleb Tuck achieved an ace at the Wanganui club on the 12th hole, a par 3, on December 21.

Then two days later, Robert Crawford got the first hole in one of his playing career on the par 3 ninth hole.

Crawford said he used a pitching wedge with the wind behind him on the 130m-length hole.

"One bounce, straight in."

His witnesses were playing partners Rick Harding, Andrew Gannon and Wayne Hubers, and the group took a photo to commemorate the moment on social media.

Crawford lives just across from the Belmont Links course, having taken up golf 37 years ago at Waverley Golf Club and then joining the Wanganui club 15 years ago.

Club tradition calls for the lucky player to share in his good fortune back at the clubhouse.

"I shouted, so lucky there wasn't too many fellas there," Crawford said.