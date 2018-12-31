It has been a tough start to the Women's Burger King Super Smash for the Central District Hinds and their Whanganui White Fern Jessica Watkin.

The Hinds had their third defeat in a row this afternoon at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park, beaten by eight wickets against the Wellington Blaze.

Batting first, the Hinds were restricted to 100-8 from their 20 overs, with Watkin caught out early for five from 11 balls.

The Blaze reached 104-2 at the start of the 18th over, as Watkin finished with 0-20 from her four overs of spin.

Advertisement

She was not in the Hinds lineup that was beaten by Auckland by four wickets at Pukekura Park on Saturday.

Watkin did play in the team that lost to the Northern Spirit by five wickets at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui on Thursday.

She top scored for the Hinds in their first innings of 113, hitting 27 in 25 balls with three big sixes that not only cleared the boundary for women's games, but the longer boundary beside the advertising hoardings.

Watkin then took 1-16 with one maiden from her four overs, but it was not enough to prevent the Spirit from getting the winning runs at the end of the 19th over.