The 2018 golfing year had enough time left to bring out one more highlight as Castlecliff Golf Club member Neil Forlong nailed a 'Hole in One' on Saturday.

The Whanganui detective senior sergeant, former rugby representative and Toyota Whanganui Swim team manager sunk the first golfing ace of his playing career during the club's stableford event.

His magic swing happened on the fourth hole – a Par 3 of around 150m with an elevated tee.

"I'm almost ashamed to say I had an eight iron, which you shouldn't really need," Forlong said today.

Although every golfer aims to achieve it every time they step to the tee, Forlong's swing went perfectly straight, with the ball landing in front of the hole and rolling up to sink.

Playing partners Keith Savell, Eddie Marr and Ricky Gowan were his witnesses.

"We watched it go in and it was high fives all around," said Forlong.

He also received the acknowledgement for "closest to the pin" in the club's newspaper report, obviously, as he put the ball straight under the flag.

The new club procedure was observed as Forlong was shouted a few beers at the end of the day's play.

"The rules have changed. It would be fair to say I needed a lift home from the club house."

Forlong first took up golf at the Tawhero Golf Club in 1991, while joining Castlecliff in 1993 and trying to get out for one round a week ever since.

It is believed to be the sixth and final ace of 2018 in the greater Whanganui region.

Ironically, the last ace of 2017 was also on the fourth hole at Castlecliff, by club veteran Arthur (Chum) Simcox on December 6 that year.

The club will be hosting a 'Hole in One' competition during their Wellington Anniversary Weekend tournament on January 20.

A 2018 Suzuki Swift GLX, valued at $24,500, is the prize

The competition will apply to one of the club's Par 3 holes, and if more than one golfer sinks an ace, there will be a playoff to decide the winner.