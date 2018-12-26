As well as Whanganui's Richie Dibben winning both the Supermoto races on Boxing Day, his first racing of the series, other locals finished on their respective overall poduims after the three rounds of the Suzuki Series.

Ian Staples and Mark Thompson finished second in the F1 Sidecars to the British-Tauranga team of John Holden and Robbie Shorter, while local Louise Blythe teamed with Albany's Peter Goodwin to come third overall.

The Pre-82 Classic sidecars were just run at Cemetery Circuit and won by Whanganui's Bryan Stent and Tauranga's Tracey Bryan, with the all-local team of Peter Dowman and Brian Greenless finishing second overall.

In the Gixxer Cup class, Whanganui's Hunter Stoneman-Boyle was fourth on the day.

Advertisement

Final standings after Boxing Day round.

Robert Holden Memorial feature race (Whanganui only): 1. Peter Hickman (UK); 2. Scott Moir (Taupo); 3. Horst Saiger (Liechtenstein); 4. Daniel Mettam (Glen Eden) 5. Adam Chambers (Te Awanga).

Formula One superbike: 1. Scott Moir (Taupo) 122 points; 2=. Peter Hickman (UK) and Shane Richardson (Wainuiomata) 106; 4. Daniel Mettam (Glen Eden) 105.

Formula Two 600: 1. Damon Rees (Whakatane) 138 points; 2. Rogan Chandler Upper Hutt) 106; 3=. David Hall (Te Awamutu) and Ashton Hughes (Feilding) 87.

Formula Three: 1. Leigh Tidman (Taumarunui) 132 points; 2. Jacob Stroud (Palmerston North) 127; 3. Richard Markham-Barrett (Nikau Valley) 108.

Gixxer Cup: 1= Jesse Stroud (Hamilton) and Zak Fuller (Taupiri) 90 points; 3. Clark Fountain (Greymouth) 88.

Gixxer Cup at Whanganui (a stand-alone event): 1. Zak Fuller (Taupiri) 51 points; 2=. Shane Miller and Jesse Stroud (Hamilton) 42; 4. Hunter Stoneman-Boyle (Whanganui) 36.

Post Classics, Pre-89, Seniors: 1. Peter Bogusz (Paraparaumu) 118 points; 2. Duncan Coutts (Whangarei) 110; 3. Gian Louie (Hastings) 102.

Post Classics, Pre-89, Juniors: 1. Dean Bentley (Lower Hutt) 138; 2. Chris Sales (Palmerston North) 109; 3. Scott Findlay (Auckland) 98.

Bears (non-Japanese bikes) and Formula Sport, Seniors: 1. Steve Bridge (Ngaruawahia) 127 points; 2. Dwayne Bishop (Whanganui) 100; 3. Malcolm Bielski (Wellington) 96.

Bears (non-Japanese bikes) and Formula Sport, Juniors: 1. Gary Morgan (Te Awamutu) 133 points; 2. Robert Lammas (Palmerston North) 112; 3=. Paul Jenkins (Kaikohe) and Karl Hayler (Tauranga) 96.

Super Motard: 1. Duncan Hart (Tauranga) 124 points; 2=. Andrew Rudd (Ashburton) and Will Young (Wellington) 100; 4. Russell Josiah (Taumarunui) 87.

F1 Sidecars: 1. John Holden and Robbie Shorter (England/Tauranga) 153 points; 2. Ian Staples and Mark Thompson (Whanganui) 118; 3. Peter Goodwin (Albany) and Louise Blythe (Whanganui) 106.

F2 Sidecars: 1. Barry Smith and Tracey Bryan (Tauranga) 147 points; 2. Gary Bryan and Philip Hyde (Leceister, UK) 138; 3. Mark Halls (Auckland) and Darren Prentis (Taranaki) 120.

Pre-82 Classic sidecars (Whanganui only): 1. Bryan Stent (Whanganui) and Tracey Bryan (Tauranga) 51 points; 2. Peter Dowman and Brian Greenless (Whanganui) 44; 3. Bruce Roberts and Jim Bilby (Kimbolton) 38.