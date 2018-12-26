Just two open class graded greyhounds will contest tomorrow evening's main C4/5 520m event (Race 10) at Hatrick with the remaining drawn chasers being C4 assessed.

There's no question that the class greyhound in the field is the Angela Turnwald-prepared Nature's Gent, who was the stylish winner of the recent $46,000 Spion Rose feature at Group 1 level here.

The concern for this noted railer is his trap six draw.

In last Friday's version of this race, he drew the eight trap and although he looked the likely winner when he turned for home, the 2017 New Zealand Cup winner battled during the run home to end up third.

Advertisement

Tomorrow's field is considerably weaker, therefore Nature's Gent has to be considered as the leading contender.

Jinja Flash is the only other chaser in this line up who carries a C5 grading tag.

He walked away from the 520m traps last Friday for his conditioner Deb Edlin, and drawing trap five isn't exactly ideal for him here.

The leading contender from the C4 graded brigade is Idol Dude, who delivered the race of his career when finishing third in the Spion Rose final.

His trainer Marcie Flipp took him up to Cambridge to contest a Group 2 457m heat on Monday.

Idol Dude endured a traffic impeded racing passage up there. Returning to this venue says a competitive effort can be expected from him.

Catching the eye with his sound track debut 520m third in a C3/4 event last Friday was the Turnwald-trained Roman Nose Zarr.

He would have benefited from his first outing here and exiting from the two trap can see him delivering a competitive race.

Flipp has Idol Dude's litter siblings sprinting in the main open class 305m dash (Race 5) and the pair bookend this field.

The recent Dash-For-Cash third place getter Idol Nifty will hop away from the one trap and that certainly has enhanced his claims in this sprint.

Jumping away from trap eight will be Idol Hot and she is provided with swooping claims, looking to go one better than her Dash For Cash second placing.

Hypocritical is a consistent 305m sprinter and he can deliver a strong sprint here for his trainer Matt Roberts.

Miss Claude produced a pace making 17.70s C4 win over 305m last Friday for Turnwald and drawing trap two here certainly hasn't harmed her stake earning claims in this dash.