Brendon Sharratt claimed the Garthorne Cup after the Wanganui Cycling Club's 88km handicap race on Saturday.

Donated by GC Campbell back in 1932, the Garthorne has been on the line for club events every year since.

A large field faced the starter on Saturday for the race to Mangamahu and back.

Top competitor Glenn Haden was the lone rider on scratch and he gave away 22 minutes to the front group and six minutes to the strong group of Brendon Sharratt, Brent Bismark, Shannan Whitlock and Jason Sturzaker, who started just in front of him.

Brian Hayward led the field into the halfway turning point with Laurika Hazelhurst, Marty Hewson and Brian Scott prominent.

The middle group of Zander Johnstone, Stephen Snell, and Tonia Nesbitt were closing in fast and these three riders rode well for the whole journey, placing in 9th-11th.

There was also very impressive riding from a new comer to the sport in Daniel Townsend and the former NZ Masters Champion Pat Johnstone, who placed third and fourth respectively.

But it was Sharratt and Whitlock who really carved their way through the field, and they took over the lead on the tough climb up Reids Hill.

Sharratt pulled away over the later stages to take a well deserved win from Whitlock.

Haden made up a lot of time on the outward journey, but riding alone against the many groups of riders proved a little tough on the return trip for him.

Sharratt's winning time was 2h 15m 59s.