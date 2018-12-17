It was a lovely sunny weather weekend for Bowls Wanganui to hold their Centre Fours competitions held for both men and women's grades.

The victorious semifinalists will now play off for the titles at the end of the season when all the centre championships will be decided on the March 16-17 weekend.

Men's section play on Saturday saw teams having to win three out of four games to qualify, and heading into the last round there will 11 team's still in the hunt for a place in post section.

However, in what was a closely contested round, only five qualifiers made it through to Sunday.

Advertisement

These teams were: Kevin Burney (s), Allen Springer, Michael O'Leary, Anthony Hanna (Wanganui BC); Cary Pinker (s), Peter Head, Peter Raymond, Warrick Pinker (Wanganui East); Keith Schultz (s), Ron Hutchinson, Ray Wilson, Alan Raisin (Aramoho BC); Phil Corney (s), Gavin Scrivener, Selwyn Prescott, Brendon Kenny (Aramoho); Clint Park (s), Ray Park, Bernard Anderson, Alan Dickson (Wanganui BC).

In the only quarterfinal match needed, Clint Park's team beat Kevin Burney's 19-6.

The semifinals saw Phil Corney's Aramoho beat Cary Pinker's Wanganui East 15-9, then Park's team beat Keith Schultz's Aramoho 17-9.

The Corney and Park team's will meet in the final in March.

In the only women's section, three teams secured the three wins they needed to advance to post section play.

These teams were: Pam Burgess (s), Dot Belliss, Denise Taylor, Debbie Wildermoth (Wanganui BC); Dianne Patterson (s), Lesley Bourke, Eleni Meimaris, Karen Hunt (Wanganui BC); Marlene Foster (s), Judy Johnston, Eileen Anderson, Joan Raymond (Wanganui East).

There was only one semifinal required, where Dianne Patterson's team won the matchup of Wanganui BC against Pam Burgess' team 16-10.

Marlene Foster's team will take on Patterson's in March.

Both Ray Park and Diane Patterson will now appear in two finals that weekend – the Centre Fours and Mixed Pairs.