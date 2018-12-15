It was a welcome but brief return to the sport for Whanganui expat boxer Robert 'the Butcher' Berridge with a first round knockout of Thailand's Bordin Peepueh at ABA Stadium in Auckland on Friday night.

Berridge (30-7-1) was untroubled by Peepueh (12-3), and was eager to get his torrid left hook going from the outset.

Peepueh moved away, looking to avoid Berridge's jabs and a right uppercut, but when engaging in the middle a looping left caught him on the side of the head and sat him down.

After the standing eight count, Berridge moved in, getting a couple of body shots, before another one-punch left hand put Peepueh face-down on the canvas and referee waved the fight off after two minutes.

It was the 34-year-old Berridge's first bout since May 2017, when he lost to Singapore-based Canadian Ryan Ford for the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) light heavyweight title due to a stoppage for a cut.

Berridge retired after back-to-back title defeats, but had announced he was initially coming back in April for a bout which did not materialise.

"Thanks to my team and everyone around me supporting me for this," Berridge told the crowd afterwards.

"Back on track. It's good to be back fighting again.

"Short fight, but there will be more to come so keep an eye out."