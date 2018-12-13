It's a return to normality for this evening's Hatrick meeting after last Friday's outstanding race card, which featured the running of two Group race finals.

There was a large crowd in attendance last Friday and similar is likely this evening as the very popular Wanganui club-hosted Christmas at the Races functions continue.

The main 520m event is Race 10, The Rock 95.2FM C5, which sees a rematch by the first two finishers in last week's open class edition.

It was the Turakina's Errol Duganzich-prepared All About Space who prevailed when she mastered the Lisa Cole-trained Blazin' Carter during the run home to claim her 30.04s win.

Expect another paw wrestle between this pair of chasers to unfold, although looking to upstage both chasers will be Ask King Jeff for Cole.

The key to his claims in this event is drawing out in trap eight, from where he has proven to be effective from in the past.

Overlook his last start miss, which came after he was impeded after jumping from the unsuitable (for him) trap one.

Consider last Friday's Spion Rose finalist Waitohi in this field. She never received clear racing room in the $46,000 final.

Her conditioner Angela Turnwald trained the Group 1 quinella, with Nature's Gent strongly prevailing over Diddilee, who is a litter brother to Waitohi.

Sir Duggie was the victim of a horror racing passage in last Friday's $16,000 Dash For Cash final.

The Cole-trained sprinter was crudely escorted out wide on the turn, which effectively ended his claims in the Group 2 305m sprint.

He is capable of being able to extract his revenge in the Race 5 Wanganui Toyota open class 305m dash from trap 4 here.

However, in doing so, Sir Duggie must again avoid his kennelmate Kathlee (trap 2), who was responsible for carting him out wide in the final.

The Race 8 Palamountains Scientific Nutrition C4 520m event looms as a mini "open class" encounter.

It features a competitive field which includes last week's smart 30.10s C3 520m winner Zou Star from the Cole kennels.

He dominated his rivals from trap 1 then and he is poised to do likewise from the same trap this evening.

Others to consider here are his kennelmate Bigtime Wendle and Bigtime Acacia, while the Matt Roberts-trained Quistis Bale can inject some spice into the race combos.