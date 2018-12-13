Huntley played host for the Year 5/6 games to wrap up the first half of the school cricket season in the wider Whanganui region at the weekend.

Huntley Colts ended their season with an emphatic 41-run win over a strong Combined team.

Having won the toss, Huntley asked Combined to bat on a fast bouncy wicket at the Huntley Pavilion.

Openers Thomas McMurray and Logan McKerras got Combined off to a good start with a 32-run partnership.

Ultimately the team scored 83 all out, with McKerras top scoring with 11, ably supported by Hunter Lithgow and Blake Sollitt, both scoring nine apiece.

Angus Allpress bowled superbly to end up with figures of 2-7 runs off his three overs and was sitting on a hatrick with his next ball.

Batting second on a dry, fast outfield helped the Huntley Colts accumulate runs quickly on their way to 124-8.

Diego Coleman was in fine form, scoring a classy 38 not out.

Rory Nugent-O'Leary blasted a quick-fire 20 and Ben Holmes and Allpress chipped in with 13 runs each.

Combined's bowling was quick and accurate.

Sollitt had solid figures of 2-9, Charlie also bagged a brace with figures of 2-7 while McKerras bowled tightly to have only four runs taken off his three overs.

Huntley Mixers took on Hunterville at the Huntley Blockie and were made to work hard with the bat while compiling a total of 80 after 13 dismissals, with the game played under the Age and Stage format.

Ashton Trotter and Murphy Johnson made solid starts, scoring 10 runs each.

However, Xavier Coleman was the pick of the batters, scoring a plucky 21.

Hunterville compiled a respectable 100-12 to claim a well-deserved win.

Both Josh Keenan and Te Rau Walker scored 11 runs each.

With the ball, Coleman backed up his batting with outstanding bowling figures of 6-12 off three overs and Murphy Johnson also bowled well to take 4-4 from his three overs.

Riley Sommerville and Jack Goodwin contributed some excellent bowling.

Hunterville began in the same vein with lots of wickets, but improved as the innings progressed to leave the game evenly poised for the final pair.

A strong batting effort and preserving wickets allowed Hunterville to record the win to ensure they remained unbeaten for the season.

Te Rau Walker (19) and player of the day Riley Sommerville (18) were best batsmen, while Xavier Coleman 5-17, Murphy Johnson 4-8 were the top bowlers.

Huntley Pink played out a tight tussle against Marist United on the Huntley Green and came agonisingly close in recording their first victory in the Whanganui Saturday competition.

Together, the girls batted well to make a score of 74-5 off their 20 overs.

Maggie Hare was in fine form hitting a couple of fours on her way to 17.

United managed 84 runs, giving them a well-deserved 10 run victory, but with some confusion in the scorebooks, it was hard to decipher any accurate bowling figures to publish.

An extremely hot day was perfect for the final round of the Intermediate age group at Springvale Park.

Combined Intermediate played Huntley Black, who won the toss and elected to bat, putting runs on the board early.

Connor Rees the best bowler getting 4-27, while Huntley reached a total of 149.

Combined's early batsmen got through the first few overs, with the remaining batsmen adding to the total runs to come out with the win.

Saul Abernathy top scored with 41, while Connor Rees and Luke Bullock both made 30 not out.

St George's took on Whanganui Intermediate Blue and put WIS into bat.

They got off to a brisk start with Charlie Meredith (30 not out) leading from the front.

Kye Mason managed to pull things back with some lethal left arm swing bowling taking 3-2.

Olly Hutchins (34) hit some lusty blows towards the end to have WIS finish on 116-8.

In the chase, St George's Hunter Rowland and Xavier Calkin opened the innings in their last match for the school and both batted well.

Ethan Gilmore took over with a blazing 23 in quick time.

Logan Rippey with 2-12 bowled well and pulled the match back in the balance, before Jimmy Lithgow 21 and Awanui Rice Edwards got St George's home with an over or so to spare.

Bowler Charlotte Stent went well with 2-14.

Whanganui Intermediate Yellow played Huntley Red in the other game.