The Manawatu-Wanganui team met a Auckland side at the height of their powers in the semifinals of the 2018 Women's Toro Interprovincial at Waitikiri Golf Club on Saturday morning.

Despite Wanganui Golf Club's Tara Raj winning her battle of the No1 players against Carmen Lim 2-1, Auckland still prevailed 4-1.

Zhuoyi Hu and Lisa Herbert were competitive in their games against Auckland's Vivian Lu and Grace Jung, but ultimately couldn't pull it out, while Brydie Hodge was beaten by player of the tournament Miree Jung, and Lily Griffin lost to Fiona Xu.

Auckland went on to win the title for the seventh time in eight years, defeating Canterbury 4-1 in the final, after the home side had just got up 3-2 over North Harbour in the other semifinal which was decided on the final hole.

Auckland won the title for the 25th time overall.

Miree Jung finished with seven wins and a halved result from her eight personal games to be the deserved player of the tournament.